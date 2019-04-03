We had a lovely taste of spring at the end of March and the warm trend has continued to begin April but it's actually a little cool to start the 4th month of the year.
During the last week of March, 5 out of the 7 days we saw above average temperatures.
Even though it's been a nice start to April, the first two days were several degrees below what's considered the average high.
The average high temperature for the first week of April is 66° and climbs to 74° by the end of the month.
This weekend we may even hit our first 80° day.
Nashville hasn't seen an 80° day since October 10th of last year.
Looking long-term, the Climate Prediction Center has has placed Tennessee with a 50% chance of seeing above normal temperatures for the remainder of the month.
We'll see how it plays out but I think everyone is in good agreement that it should stay warm.
