After a cold last couple of days, we'll have a nice weekend. Then, wind and warmer air will take over on Monday, only to make way for more Arctic air and some snow Monday night into early Tuesday.
Highs this afternoon will look like this....with sunshine.
Tonight won't turn as cold as last night. As another weak weather system makes a run at the Mid State, a few snow flurries or sprinkles will be possible, especially along the Cumberland Plateau.
Sunday afternoon will be a lot like this afternoon. Expect more sunshine, a few clouds, and temperatures in the mid-upper 40s.
Then, a southerly wind will increase Monday propelling temperatures up into low-mid 50s.
Monday night is when our weather will change dramatically. An Arctic cold front will push through dropping temperatures into the 20s by Tuesday morning. Rain will also turn to snow as that happens. We could have a period of light snow as opposed to just snow showers, especially south and east of Nashville. Because of the sharp drop in temperature Monday night, much of the snow that falls will stick, causing icy/snow covered roads in some areas by early Tuesday. Right now, a dusting to 2" of snow looks most likely for the Mid State. We'll get much more specific on that tomorrow (Sunday).
Watch News4 Today at 9am. I'll join you to share an hour-by-hour progression of that system across Middle Tennessee.
DT
