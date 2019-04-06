Nice weather's in store today, but a couple rounds of thunderstorms are likely between late tonight and tomorrow. A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Sunday due to the potential for a few strong-severe thunderstorms.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm. We'll have highs in the mid-upper 70s in most cases.
A developing storm system to our south will bring a round of showers and storms to the Mid State overnight. They'll likely pass through Nashville around midnight, as they lift northeastward.
A storm or two could be strong tonight over southwest Middle Tennessee. Small hail will be possible with those storms, in addition to heavy downpours, lightning, and thunder.
Tomorrow afternoon and early tomorrow evening, spotty showers and storms could strengthen and become strong-severe again. With those, damaging wind gusts will also be a threat.
Take a look at FUTURECAST through that time period.
For an updated look at the expected storm timing for your area, watch Cody Murphy's forecast today at 5pm. on News4.
