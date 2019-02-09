Today will be pleasant after a very cold start. Highs this afternoon will range from around 40, northwest to the lowermost 50s, southeast.
Tonight, clouds with our next system will begin to move in. A few light rain/snow showers could fall before morning, but they'll be sparse. No accumulation is expected from any flakes that fly.
Precipitation (quickly becoming just rain) will continue to be light and patchy through mid morning before it expands Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon will just be a smidge milder than today, with highs in the mid-upper 40s.
Spotty showers are expected on Monday. It'll turn breezy and warmer then with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s.
Monday night will be the wettest time with this next weather maker. Count on heavy downpours at times and possibly a few rumbles of thunder.
Finally, drier weather will move in for Tuesday afternoon, lingering through Wednesday.
Another rain system will begin to affect the area toward the end of the week.
Be sure to watch Cody Murphy today at 5pm for more detail on that.
DT
