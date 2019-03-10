This is going to be a quickie, because the weather the next few days will be so pleasant!
The storms of yesterday are long gone. Notice the very pretty sky over Nashville as of 7am.
It'll remain partly cloudy today with highs in the 50s and low-mid 60s.
Tonight, thicker clouds will move in as temperatures bottom out in the low 40s.
Tomorrow, a sprinkle will be possible here and there. Otherwise, it'll be a bit cooler, but still pleasant.
More of the same's on tap for Tuesday, too. Wednesday night, more rain and storms will enter Middle Tennessee.
Watch News4 Today at 8am for a more detailed look at the threats that'll come with that system.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.