After a chilly morning, we'll kick off our Sunday on a much sunnier note and clouds will continue to clear out as the day goes on.
Highs Sunday will be nice for December with most areas topping out in the mid to low 50's.
The beginning of the week will be very nice for mid-December. Ample sunshine is in the forecast Monday through Wednesday with highs topping out in the mid to low 50's.
By Thursday, showers will begin to move back into the area.
Rain will continue through Friday before possibly ending by Saturday.
There's also the chance we see enough cold air arriving at the end of the week to change some rain over to snow.
However, that's a ways away and we have a lot of time to watch for that.
