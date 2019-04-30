Near record heat's in place today. Temperatures will take a temporary downward slide as the weekend approaches thanks to the return of rain.
Outdoors as of 3pm today, temperatures were well up in the 80s.
Nashville was actually hotter earlier. Just before 2pm, the temperature soared to near record levels, at 88 degrees! The record high for today was set in 1987 when it warmed to 89.
A gusty southerly wind will continue tonight, keeping temperatures well above late April levels.
Around sunrise Wednesday, it'll feel more like summertime with temperatures holding in the mid 60s to near 70.
Wednesday AND Thursday will be hot again. Highs both days will be in the middle 80s. Here's a look at tomorrow afternoon...
Only an isolated shower's possible tomorrow, mainly west of I-65. Thursday will bring a few more isolated showers and thunderstorms. Then, Friday through a portion of this upcoming weekend, rain will become more persistent.
Watch Lisa Spencer's forecast on WSMV News4 starting today at 4pm. She'll show you how the rain system late this weekend will unfold, hour by hour.
DT
