This week, the grass will begin to green and the first daffodils of the season should begin to flower.  Temperatures will remain at early spring levels through Thursday.

As of 3pm today, temperatures were running in the mid 60s. 

+6 
DMA Temps_FandM.png

Tonight, with more clouds and a persistent southerly flow, temperatures will hold in the 50s.

+6 
7am Tomorrow

Tomorrow, we'll have just a few showers, similar to today.  With a few breaks in the clouds possible, temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees.

+6 
COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD.png

Then, even warmer weather's on tap on Wednesday as a south wind increases.  Temperatures will climb to around 70 again.  Notice rain will also expand some on Wednesday.  The most widespread rain will be along and north of the I-40 corridor.

+6 
SnapShot1_Temp_COMBO2.png

Thursday will be windy at times and so warm that'll we'll likely hit a new record high.

+6 
RECORD HIGH.png
+6 
SnapShot1_Temp_COMBO.png

Much of Thursday will be dry, ahead of a line of showers and thunderstorms due to move in during the afternoon and evening.  A couple storms could have strong wind gusts, to 40 or 50mph.  The main concern however will be heavy rain.  Look at week-long rain totals through Friday morning.

+6 
FutCAST GFS RAINFALL_PIXELS.png

Friday is when temperatures will change sharply.  Watch Lisa Spencer today beginning at 4pm for a breakdown of when a more wintry feel will move into your neighborhood.

DT

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.