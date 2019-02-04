This week, the grass will begin to green and the first daffodils of the season should begin to flower. Temperatures will remain at early spring levels through Thursday.
As of 3pm today, temperatures were running in the mid 60s.
Tonight, with more clouds and a persistent southerly flow, temperatures will hold in the 50s.
Tomorrow, we'll have just a few showers, similar to today. With a few breaks in the clouds possible, temperatures will make a run at 70 degrees.
Then, even warmer weather's on tap on Wednesday as a south wind increases. Temperatures will climb to around 70 again. Notice rain will also expand some on Wednesday. The most widespread rain will be along and north of the I-40 corridor.
Thursday will be windy at times and so warm that'll we'll likely hit a new record high.
Much of Thursday will be dry, ahead of a line of showers and thunderstorms due to move in during the afternoon and evening. A couple storms could have strong wind gusts, to 40 or 50mph. The main concern however will be heavy rain. Look at week-long rain totals through Friday morning.
Friday is when temperatures will change sharply. Watch Lisa Spencer today beginning at 4pm for a breakdown of when a more wintry feel will move into your neighborhood.
DT
