This Mother's Day weekend will be wet at times. Temperatures will remain below average, too.
As for today, we're getting a break in the rain as of 9:40am. However, notice the next round developing to our south and west, headed this way.
As that moves in this afternoon, a few thunderstorms will likely mix in with the rain showers. With clouds and rain developing this afternoon, temperatures will hold in the 60s and lowermost 70s. Look at the timing for rain and the progression of temperatures. This looks excellent (very believable).
A thunderstorm or two this afternoon and early this evening could become strong-severe with gusty damaging wind. The main area of concern for this to happen is along and south of I-40. Most storms that develop though will remain below severe limits.
Tonight, rain will continue at times, off and on. Tomorrow will be similar, although the highest rain chance tomorrow will take place during the morning.
Once the rain exits the entire area late Sunday night, a fantastic week of weather's in store. Most days will have low humidity and below average temperatures under a partly cloudy sky. The only rain chance after this weekend arrives Wednesday into Thursday, in the form of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
Tune in today at 5pm on WSMV News4. Cody Murphy will track the rain showers and any thunderstorms pushing across Middle Tennessee.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.