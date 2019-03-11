Nice weather will be the rule over the next few days. Then, rain and storms return for the mid-late part of the week.
This morning, a few sprinkles will be possible. It'll be mostly cloudy and cool.
Later this afternoon, clouds will begin to decrease. We'll have highs around 60.
Tonight, the sky will clear allowing temperatures to fall back into the mid 30s. Spotty frost will form.
Tomorrow will be generally brighter than today, and therefore milder. Count on highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday has the potential to become very warm. Highs in many areas will be in the low-mid 70s, with a strong southerly wind.
Then, heavy rain and thunderstorms will move in Wednesday night lingering into Thursday. 1" to 3" of rain will be likely across the Mid State, so additional flooding will be possible in some areas. A few stronger storms could also form making for even gustier wind.
Be sure to watch News4 at Noon today. I'll be on then and will shed even more light on what we should expect with that storm system. Plus, we'll take a look at the weather we anticipate for St. Patrick's Day weekend.
DT
