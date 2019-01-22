Our weather has undergone significant changes since yesterday. Another boat load of changes will happen in just the next day and a half!
First and foremost, in case you haven't heard, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 3pm Wednesday. Southerly winds will gust to around 40mph at times. Be sure to drive with extra caution and hold the steering wheel tightly at all times.
This southerly wind will keep our weather mild until tomorrow afternoon when a cold front passes through. Clouds are increasing now (as of 2pm Tuesday). Rain showers will follow tonight. Showers will give way to steady rain as a cold front arrives tomorrow.
Behind that front, colder air will flood the area. Rain may even mix with and briefly turn to a period of sleet and/or snow Wednesday evening, as it's exiting to the east.
By Thursday morning, sunshine will have returned. Only very minor accumulations will be on the ground, primarily north of I-40 and on the Cumberland Plateau.
Even colder air builds in late this week. Watch Lisa Spencer today at 4pm for a look at that and at what our rain/snow likelihood stands at for this upcoming weekend.
DT
