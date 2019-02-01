Well, January is in the books and it was an eventful month for Middle Tennessee.
Not necessarily for frozen precipitation but we saw quite a bit of rain and a really, really cold last week of the month.
Let's break down the numbers.
During January we normally tally 3.61" of rain.
In 2019, we ended up with 4.54", roughly 41% of that fell on the 19th when a slow-moving system dragged through the area.
According to climatology, January is the snowiest month of the year for Middle Tennessee.
However, this year fell short - way short.
On average we should see about 2.6" of snow but only 0.3 fell in Nashville. That 0.3" fell on the 30th when a quick dusting fell during the morning.
Temperature-wise it was a bitterly cold end of the month where we saw our coldest string of days. The coldest day was on the 30th where Nashville only hit a high of 28°.
The warmest day occurred during the first few days of the month. On the 8th we hit a high of 71° which set a new record high for that day. The previous record was 70°, set back in 2008.
Overall, January 2019 was warmer than average with an average temperature (highs & lows factored together) of 40.1°. This is 2.3° above the normal value for January.
That number would have been higher if we didn't see that cold spell at the end of the month.
