It's going to be a mixed bag weekend with dry and cool weather today. Rain and even a little bit of snow will move through on Sunday.
As of 8am, it was chilly throughout Middle Tennessee.
Clouds will hold temperatures down today to below average levels (in the upper 40s and low 50s).
Our next weather maker is racing across the southwestern United States. Believe it or not, the initial effects of that will arrive in the Mid State before sunrise on Sunday. For most of us, we'll just have rain. However, southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee will also receive a little bit of snow.
A dusting will be possible over Trigg, Calloway, Christian, Henry, and Stewart counties especially primarily on rooftops, lawns, decks, cars, etc. Elsewhere, the precipitation should be primarily rain. Along and north of I-40, in the areas not already addressed, a few wet snowflakes may also mix in before the precipitation moves out Sunday night. Then, notice how much colder it'll be by Monday morning.
Check out early Monday's wind chill, too!
Watch News4 Today early Sunday morning, from 5am-7am and then again from 8am-9am. I'll track the areas of rain & snow and will update you on the much colder air due in for the work week.
DT
