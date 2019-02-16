Today represents the nicer half of the weekend. Late tonight rain returns, lingering into Sunday.
Clouds will prevail in most areas this morning. There will be some sunshine however. Now that the rain, freezing rain, and sleet have moved out, today will be dry. That said, watch for slick bridges and overpasses north & west of Nashville through about 10am.
Notice how rain moves back in late tonight, lingering into early tomorrow. You can also see how rain will be heaviest and most persistent over southeastern Middle Tennessee on Sunday. It'll be much more sparse with many dry hours over northwest Middle Tennessee.
Monday -- President's Day -- will be cloudy, dry, and cool.
Then, more rain will return Tuesday, lingering into Wednesday. Showers will position themselves southeast of Nashville on Thursday. Widespread rain will roll back in on Friday. By late Friday, it's likely more than a half foot of rain will have fallen over southeastern Middle Tennessee.
While flooding is likely in some parts of the Mid State through Friday, the axis of heaviest rain may shift some this week. Be sure to check back with us today, tomorrow, and frequently this coming work week for updates.
DT
