A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for tonight. A mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain is likely this weekend.
This evening, colder air will begin to funnel in from the northwest and that will help to turn rain to a snow/sleet/freezing rain mix overnight. Areas along and northward of Interstate-40 will be the favored spots for frozen precipitation.
The wintry mix will continue in spots Sunday morning before changing back to all rain during the afternoon.
Snow accumulations look to stay below an inch in most spots with the exception being the northern Plateau, where they could see 1-3 inches.
Thankfully, ice accumulation will be very, very low but even a glaze of ice can wreak havoc on the roads. So, it's very important to take your time traveling Sunday and Monday.
Sunday night, the wintry mess continues to move eastward with a few snow showers on the Plateau but little to no additional accumulation is expected then.
This messy system will begin to clear out by Monday morning with just a few lingering showers/snow mix mainly south and east of Nashville.
By Tuesday, sunshine returns and we'll begin to warm back up.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
