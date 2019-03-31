Saturday evening, Spring Hill in Maury County experienced what we call a Wet Microburst.
There were numerous reports of trees uprooted and others damaged.
One barn was destroyed and several others were damaged.
Damage started along John Lunn Road just south of Saturn Parkway with winds up to 80 mph. The trail of damage was roughly 1 mile long and 300 yards wide.
So, What's a Microburst?
A Microburst is localized column of rapidly sinking air. Microbursts can cause significant damage and sometimes can be life-threatening.
There are two types of Microbursts: 1) Wet Microbursts and 2) Dry Microbursts.
Wet Microbursts are accompanied by significant precipitation and occur mainly in the summer months in the Southeast.
What Causes a Microburst?
The process starts with the development of a thunderstorm and the water droplets/hailstones being suspended within the updraft of a storm. In some instances, the updraft can be so strong it suspends large amounts of water droplets and hail in the upper parts of the storms.
At some point in the storm cycle, the updraft weakens and all of the water droplets & hailstones fall rapidly towards the surface.
As a result, the core of the rain/hail plummets to the ground and spreads out in all directions.
The location of where the microburst first hits experience the strongest winds and receives most damage.
