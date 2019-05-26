May's been an unusual month for more than just heat. We all know it's been hot. So far, six days have made it into the 90s. For the month, the temperature is running four degrees above average. Low-mid 90s are likely at least through Wednesday too.
Rainfall or the lack thereof has also been attention getting. Take a look at this...
So far, we've picked up a little more than an inch and a half in what is typically the wettest month of the year! If we keep this up and don't receive another drop, May of 2019 will go down as the 10th driest in recorded history. Those records date back into the late 1880s for Nashville!
This afternoon, a few showers or even a thunderstorm are possible over southern Kentucky and northernmost Middle Tennessee. They'll likely evade Nashville though. Down the road, more promising rain chances arrive on Thursday. Watch my updated forecast now on WSMV News4 Today (until 9am) for a look how Thursday's rain system will affect your area.
DT
