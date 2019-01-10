You've probably heard us mention it by now - the chances for rain and possible some snow this weekend.
Let me be clear from the get-go, the chance for snow is on the extreme low side of things.
However, it's winter and we all get excited when there's even an outside chance of it.
Let's time it out.
I expect a mainly dry start day Friday with rain chances increasing after sunset.
Recent model trends have the system taking on a more northerly track.
With this setup, more warmth will be allowed into the area keeping much of what we see as just rain.
The favored spot for a changeover to snow or sleet will be mainly in southern Kentucky. However, if the system shifts southward, the chances for snow also drop southward.
Regardless of what path this system takes, the best placement for a rain/snow mix will be near the KY/TN state line and also on the Plateau.
As temperatures stay above freezing Saturday, much of what we see will once again fall as just rain.
Showers will taper off on Sunday with just a few lingering showers sticking around.
Overnight into Monday, with cold air funneling in on the backside of this system, we may see a few light snow showers in isolated spots.
It doesn't appear this will be a problem for the Monday morning commute though.
As far as accumulation goes - well, we're not expecting much of it. Perhaps a dusting near the KY/TN state line and less than an inch on the Plateau.
By Tuesday, we're back to dry conditions with a little sunshine returning to the area.
We'll also see a bit of a warm up, climbing back to the upper 40's and 50's Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
