Localized flooding is possible this afternoon and early this evening. A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually develop through the day. Areas of rain will be very slow moving and torrential at times. Beware of ponding, reduced visibility, and road spray.
If you're going to the Great Tennessee Air Show, know that there will probably be a few showers through the day, but there will be plenty of usable dry time too. Go and have fun, but bring an umbrella and/or a poncho.
We'll have improving weather this evening for the main CMA Fest concert at Nissan Stadium. Rain showers will diminish quickly after 8pm.
Tomorrow, after a few showers early, gusty northwest winds will set up during the afternoon.
Tuesday will be beautiful in the wake of that cold front with very low humidity and below average temperatures.
Cody Murphy will watch for and keep you posted on any developing flooding this afternoon. Catch his latest forecast today on News4 at 5pm.
