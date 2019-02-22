The focus in the next 12-18 hours is life-threatening flash flooding across Middle Tennesse. Especially south of I-40 and west of I-24 where rainfall amounts have been the heaviest so far today.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 12AM Sunday.
Additional rainfall amounts through Sunday range from 1-4" with locally higher amounts.
I cannot stress this enough, if you live near a creek or river you NEED to have an evacuation plan to higher ground.
Plan, then act - don't react.
Also, do not drive through flooded roadways. Even if the water isn't that deep, with the saturated grounds in place, the road could be washed out.
