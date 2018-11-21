Thanksgiving is here and the weather couldn't be any more in our favor this year.
In fact, this year will be the closest to "normal" since 2013.
Let's break down some numbers.
First, the Average High and Low for November 22nd are, respectively, 58° and 37°.
Since records began in 1871, we only average 0.16" of rain.
The last time we saw rain on Thanksgiving was in 2013.
The warmest Thanksgiving on record was in the year 1900 where we hit scorching, by November's standards, 77°.
The coldest Thanksgiving on record was in the year 1929 where we hit 32°.
The wettest Thanksgiving on record was in the year 1941 where we tallied 1.37".
The snowiest Thanksgiving on record was in the year 1929 where we received 5" of snow.
Notice how the coldest and snowiest Thanksgiving's on record occurred on the same day. There was a nasty winter storm that came through the Mid-State.
Now, for the forecast.
It's looking great for us all on Thanksgiving.
Highs will top out near 60° in several spots with plenty of sunshine around.
We're not expecting any rain this year, either.
