A 4WARN Weather Alert's in effect for this afternoon and early this evening. While most people in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky will have nice weather today, albeit hot, isolated strong-severe thunderstorms will be possible.
The threat zone this afternoon is in the green shaded area -- essentially along and south of the I-40 corridor. The area within that green zone with the greatest potential for a strong storm or two is far southeastern Middle Tennessee.
As for timing, very isolated showers and thunderstorms will kick off around 1pm and last until 7pm. If Nashville receives rain today, it'll most likely be around 1pm - 2pm.
Any storms that develop could contain brief gusty wind or hail.
Check out the timing, below.
Behind this weather system, cooler and drier air will move in tonight. Look at tomorrow's forecast.
Down the road, by Thursday, the weather pattern will change again. Widespread rain and thunderstorms will overtake Middle Tennessee.
