So far, 2019 has started off on a wet and warm note.
Through the first 6 days we've tallied 0.80" of rain, which is 0.22" above average.
Temperatures have also been off to an unusually warm start with only one day, January 4th, running below average.
The average temperature so far for January, this includes each day's high and low, is 47.7°. Through the first 6 days of January the average temperature is 38.7°.
The warmth continues into the new week with both Monday and Tuesday running several degrees above average. Highs both days are expected to sneak into the 60's.
A series of cold front's will move through by Wednesday and that is when we'll finally cool back down to our seasonal averages in the upper 40's.
For a check of the 7-day forecast click here.
