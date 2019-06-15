More June like weather is returning this weekend. Expect warmer temperatures and more humidity for the next few days.
We'll start off dry today, with the exception of southern Kentucky where a few afternoon showers are possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with partly sunny skies.
Fathers Day will be warm-- hitting 90 degrees for most-- but will also mark the start of a rainy period for the midstate.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be common during the afternoon from Sunday until next weekend.
Highs will be in the mid 80s during that period.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates on rain chances. Have a great Saturday!
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
