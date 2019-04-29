Summerlike heat's the main story this week! Temperatures will be a solid 12-15 degrees above average through Thursday.
As of 2pm today, it's in the low-mid 80s. The warmest it's gotten so far this year is 85, back on April 11th.
Highs this afternoon will be just a notch or two higher than what we have now.
Tuesday will be the hottest of the year so far. We expect a high in Nashville of 86 degrees.
90 degrees isn't out of reach this time of year. The earliest 90-degree day in recorded history happened in early April of 2011. If anything, we'll climb to the upper 80s tomorrow but as of now, 90 degrees just does not look likely.
Watch Lisa Spencer today, beginning at 4pm. The weekend forecast continues to evolve. She'll show you when it's most likely to be raining, so you can adjust your outdoor plans accordingly.
DT
