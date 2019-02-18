A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for periods of heavy rain this week, likely leading to more flooding. 

A Flash Flood Watch begins at 6pm Tuesday, continuing until 6am Thursday.

Today is the only completely dry day in the forecast until the end of this weekend.  The first system to move in is now developing down along the Gulf Coast.  Rain from it will move in tomorrow afternoon.

Rain will be heavy at times Tuesday night.  Over the last 48 hours, the likely axis of heaviest rain has shifted northward to northwestern Middle Tennessee, at least from this initial batch of rain.

Occasional showers are likely Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday night, and Thursday.  Thursday's highest rain chance will be centered over southern Middle Tennessee, although a few showers are likely to affect Nashville, too.

Friday into the weekend, periods of rain will affect the entire area.  Occasional heavy rain with a few thunderstorms can also be expected, especially Saturday night.

On Sunday, drier air will begin to move in. 

By the time the rain's completely out of our area, projected collective rain totals from this unusually unsettled period will be 3" to 6" in general.

Be sure to watch News4 this evening for updates on the timing and expected amounts. 

We'll keep you updated as this especially wet pattern continues to evolve.

DT

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

