A 4WARN Weather Alert will begin on Tuesday because of a developing extended threat for heavy rain & flooding.
Today, occasional rain showers are likely. Rain will be most persistent southeast of Nashville. The driest weather will be over northwestern Middle Tennessee. Along with the rain placement and timing, notice the sharp temperature difference from northwest to southeast across the Mid State.
Tonight, colder and drier air will move in to make for a pleasant but cool President's Day.
Then, a shield of steady rain (which could mix with a few wet snowflakes at the onset) will push in from the south on Tuesday. This rain will linger nearly continuously through Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, rain will continue but likely not for the entire area. Then, late Saturday through next Sunday more heavy downpours with a few thunderstorms will pass through.
Through next weekend, look at how much rain is likely to fall.
From all that rain, flooding will be likely in some areas. We'll keep you posted on News4 through television, the News4 app, wsmv.com, and social media. Be sure to check back with us often for updates through the week.
