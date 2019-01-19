A 4WARN Weather Alert's in effect all weekend due to the potential for flooding from heavy rain, strong wind, bitter cold, and snow.
The heaviest rain with this system fell last night. Many parts of the Mid State have received at least an inch of rain already.
This afternoon, additional heavy downpours are expected with occasional lightning and thunder. A strong thunderstorm or two is possible primarily over southern Middle Tennessee.
The wind will increase this afternoon, and especially tonight behind a cold front that will move through. In general, winds will be 10-20 mph, with gusts into the 30s. A Wind Advisory has been issued for West Tennessee and southeastern Middle Tennessee. Be especially careful driving high profile vehicles.
Notice the cold front pushing into Tennessee. As of 10am, the front had already passed Memphis as it continued to move eastward.
As much colder air overtakes the Mid State tonight, rain will turn to snow. At least an inch of snow is likely over southern Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee, where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.
Here's the latest timing showing the progression of rain, cold air, and snow through early Sunday.
On Sunday, wind chills are likely to be in the teens and single digits. The air temperature Sunday will only be in the 20s at sunrise. It'll have a hard time getting to freezing across much of the Mid State Sunday afternoon.
The bottom line is you need to stay weather aware this entire weekend. Download and use the 4WARN weather app to keep up to date. Travel is discouraged especially over northern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky as snow moves in tonight. Icy and snow covered roads will develop. Watch for puddles of standing water that freeze before completely drying up. They should be common by Sunday morning.
We'll keep you posted on this developing storm through today, tonight, and into tomorrow on News4, the News4 app, wsmv.com, and on social media.
DT
