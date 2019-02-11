Heavy rain is likely to causing flooding in spots through Tuesday. 

A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect.  A Flood Watch continues until noon Tuesday for the I-40 corridor and points northward.

Watch how the rain expands overnight.  Expect occasional heavy downpours.  Watch for ponding and developing flooding!  Remember the phrase, "Turn Around.  Don't Drown."

Tomorrow, after the rain exits much cooler air will begin to push in.  Notice the progression of the rain through tomorrow.  By late afternoon, the wind chill make it feel like the 30s and 40s, as opposed to the 60-degree temperatures we have today.

Be sure to watch Lisa Spencer on News4 today, beginning at 4pm.  She'll share more specifics on the flood threat, highlight how much rain has fallen and how much is still to come, and will walk you through the forecast for Valentine's Day and this weekend.

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

