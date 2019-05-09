Rain is on the move for this Thursday. With this rain threat comes along with the potential for strong thunderstorms.
The severe weather threat is lower now but not at a zero. The strongest storms will produce gusty wind and heavy rain. Frequent lightning also expected.
The Midstate and southern Kentucky is under a Marginal Risk for strong storms. This is a level 1 out of 5.
The timing of this could mean sloppy traffic conditions, so plan accordingly.
A bulk of the rain is expected during the mid day hours for the Metro.
Storms clear by the middle of the afternoon. Bank on calmer conditions this evening.
Still on track for off and on showers this weekend. I'll have an updated check of FutureCast on News4 at Noon. - Laura Bannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.