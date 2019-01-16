Showers will start to move in during the morning hours of Thursday. Frequent rounds of rain will push through during both Thursday morning and afternoon.
This first system will be quick in, quick out as we turn back to dry conditions Friday.
On Saturday, the second round moves in. This will be the system to watch closely as there still looks to be a wintry side of this system that could bring a coating of snow.
Showers will start to move in during the morning hours of Saturday and become more widespread as the day goes on.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected during the day, along with a few thunderstorms. Flood-prone areas will need to be watched.
As the heavier rain departs Sunday night, arctic air will funnel in on the backside of this system. This will be when we'll have the best chance to see snow.
It still doesn't appear we'll see anything more than an inch in spots.
Our general forecast is calling for a dusting up to an inch across the northern half of Middle Tennessee.
Showers/snow will come to an end quickly Sunday morning. The arctic air will keep us very cold Sunday with highs only managing to get near 32°.
Sunday night into Monday we'll likely see the coldest morning of the season with lows dropping down to the teens and single digits on the Plateau.
Thankfully, the cold doesn't last long. By Tuesday, a much warmer day is expected with highs back in the upper 40's.
