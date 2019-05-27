The long stretch of 90s we've had (six days in a row, seven this month) is about to end soon! If you'll miss the heat, don't worry, another heat wave will kick off again in the not to distant future. We have to get through today first though. Today/Memorial Day is when the heat will peak.
With all that heat, it may be surprising to some that rain's not expected. There's just the slightest chance (5-10%) for a pop-up shower late this afternoon.
The reason for the persistent heat and lack of rain has been a stubborn area of high pressure that has deflected most storms around Middle Tennessee.
Over the next few days, that ridge will weaken and slide southward allowing the heat to back off some. A few showers and thunderstorms will develop then, too, especially on Thursday.
Watch Lisa Spencer this evening on News4 at 5pm. She'll update you on all of the above plus will reveal how close we got to today's high temperature record of 95 degrees.
