The first heat streak of 2019's about to come to an end. As that happens, the prolonged severe weather outbreak in the nation's heartland will also wind down.
It's been another very hot afternoon. So far, Nashville's temperature has climbed to 92 degrees. As of 4pm...
We've had this heat because of a dominant and persistent large ridge of high pressure that has steered the storms around us.
Notice where it's shunting the severe weather today.
Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Watches are currently in effect for several hundred counties in the Plains, on into the Northeast.
With the storms over the Plains, record flooding also been a problem, especially with the Arkansas River in Oklahoma and Arkansas.
On Thursday, the weather pattern begins to shift allowing slightly better rain chances and less heat to take shape over our area.
Watch Lisa Spencer's forecast at 5pm & 6pm to see just how much relief we expect & how long this slightly cooler air will stick around.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.