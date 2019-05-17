Happy Friday, everyone!
You'll feel the heat today with highs in the upper 80s, possibly even reaching 90 degrees in Nashville under a mostly sunny sky.
An isolated shower is possible for areas south of I-40, but that's just a small 20% chance of a quick, pop-up rain shower.
Staying hot through Saturday with a mostly sunny sky.
Most of the midstate will stay dry. However, isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, mainly along the Plateau.
Slightly cooler Sunday with temps in the mid-80s and rain chances increasing through the day. Thunderstorms are possible later in the day, mainly after lunchtime.
Stay with News4 as we keep you updated on the rain chances heading into the work week. Be sure to download the News4 App for you access to the 4WARN Real Time Radar on the go.
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.