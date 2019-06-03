Our weather's about to undergo a huge shift, from dry to super soggy!
Over the last 22 days, we've only received 0.22" of rain in Nashville! Ground moisture is gone. Plants and grass that haven't received TLC have shriveled up and/or turned brown.
A persistent dome of hot high pressure that parked itself over the Southeast has been the culprit.
Over the next few days, we'll see a marked shift in that pattern. A southwest flow will develop over the Mid State bringing in more moisture, energy, and lift to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Look at how rain chances skyrocket between now and week's end.
A few severe thunderstorms are even possible on Wednesday. Middle Tennessee north of I-40 has a level 1 threat (lowest on the 1 to 5 scale). Southern Kentucky has a level 2 threat.
Watch Lisa Spencer today at 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, & 10pm for a look at how much rain's expected where you live and when the wettest times each day will be.
DT
