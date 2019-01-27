Brutally cold air is on its way from the North Pole (no joke) to Middle Tennessee! As that air begins to take over, a period of rain showers will pass through, turning to a period of snow or snow showers. Light accumulations are likely in many areas.
Today and Monday will be pleasant though. This afternoon, it'll be variably cloudy and seasonable, with a high in the upper 40s.
Tonight will turn clear and cold, but not bitterly cold.
A gusty southerly wind tomorrow will make for even warmer weather. Highs will generally be in the 50s.
Then, Monday night the Arctic front will pass through bringing with it that period of rain that will quickly turn to snow. Notice how it evolves in the maps below. The snow will increase some south and east of Nashville. There, the snow totals will be the greatest.
A few words of caution: there's good, but not complete consistency throughout the computer models as to how this system will evolve and whether or not the band of heavier snow will fully develop over southeastern Middle Tennessee. Because we're still a day and a half out, be sure to check back with us tonight and tomorrow for updates to this forecast.
By early Tuesday morning, just a few light snow flurries will remain. Roads will be treacherous where snow has fallen, and remain so for many days to come as temperatures won't reach freezing until Friday afternoon.

