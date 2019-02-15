The evening commute home tonight will be a wet one for just about everyone.
Winds will turn northward this evening, dragging much colder air into the area.
For most of the Mid State, this means a chilly, rainy Friday night.
Cold air will help to change liquid rain to a wintry precipitation in northwest TN and southwest Kentucky tonight. This light wintry mix includes sleet, freezing rain and a few snowflakes.
Accumulation should be minor in those mentioned areas above but a thin layer of ice could build up making for some slick travel overnight into early Saturday morning.
Slick spots could develop as far south as I-40 west of Nashville and as far east as I-65 north of Nashville.
By daybreak Saturday, precipitation will come to an end and any slick spots should improve by mid-morning.
The rest of Saturday advertises sunshine and clouds with cool highs in the 40's.
Another wave of rain moves through Saturday night into Sunday but only scattered, light showers are possible.
Next week, rain chances remain in place Monday through at least Thursday with a series of waves moving through.
The heaviest rain looks to fall Tuesday through Wednesday evening where we could see 2-4 inches of rain, especially southeast of Nashville. Flooding may occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.