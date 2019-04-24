The NFL Draft is finally here and it's sure to be a wild and packed time downtown the next several days.
As for as the forecast goes we're in good shape - minus Thursday which is when we'll have the best rain chance of the week...I know, timely right?
A few showers will be around to begin the day Thursday but the better chance for rain comes during the late-afternoon and evening.
There might be a few thunderstorms around during Round One of the draft.
Thankfully, showers will wrap up quickly by late Friday morning.
This will set us up for a dry Round Two and Three Friday night.
Dry and sunny weather will continue into the weekend.
There will be no worries for rain for the final rounds on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.