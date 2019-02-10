Soaking rain could lead to flooding over the next several days, especially along and north of I-40.
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect from tonight through Tuesday morning. A Flood Watch begins tonight too, for areas along and north of I-40.
The weather system entering the Mid State will produce consistently steady rain for our northernmost communities through early Tuesday. Farther south, rain will fall but it'll be more intermittent. Look at the moisture fetch as of 10:20am, Sunday.
FUTURECAST maps out the next 48 hours well...
Rain totals by Tuesday evening should look something like this.
SO, you know the drill. Bottom line is turn around, don't drown. Please drive safely over the next few days and do all you can to not be in a hurry. We'll keep tabs on any developing flooding at News4 and will let you know the moment any develops. As always, you can remain connected to News4 through television, the News4 and 4WARN Weather apps, wsmv.com, and social media.
DT
