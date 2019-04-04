FIREBALL MAP
Early Thursday morning, the American Meteor Society reported sightings of a fireball over parts of the Carolina's and the Tennessee Valley.

Reports by the AMS reveal a trajectory beginning between Columbia, SC, and Charlotte, NC, and ending near Wilmington, NC.

Most reports are coming from the Carolina's but it was also seen from bordering states and as far away as Georgia and Florida.

The AMS is classifying this as just a Fireball for now.

It remains to be seen if a meteorite is found but this is usually pretty unlikely.

Most meteors that enter the Earth's atmosphere are extremely small and normally burn up before reaching the surface.

If you ever see a fireball streaking across the sky, report it to the American Meteor Society here.

