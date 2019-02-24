Finally, we have a stretch of dry days in store. What a wet February it's been. Nashville and Crossville both officially have achieved the wettest February in recorded history! This February is also Nashville's 7th wettest month of all time and Crossville's 4th. Here's information for Nashville along with a comparison to the rain that fell during the May 1-2, 2010 flood.
River Flood Warnings continue for all those listed here. The Duck at Centerville and Columbia and the Tennessee at Savannah are all at major flood stage!
It'll be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool today. Late afternoon temperatures will mainly be in the 50s.
Tonight will turn cold. If you have school age children, make sure you put a winter coat on them for the bus stop and recess tomorrow.
Tomorrow looks like the nicest day of the next seven! It'll be nearly perfect with lots of sunshine and very little wind.
Rain showers will return Thursday, lingering through Friday night. A few thunderstorms may be possible late Friday too.
We'll keep you posted on the rivers this week and our thunderstorm chances for Friday. Watch Cody Murphy for an update today at 5pm.
DT
