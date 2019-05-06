Finally, sunshine!  After clouds and rain for several days, today we finally get a well deserved break with all this sunshine.

Temperatures as of 2pm were in the 70s.  The humidity remained low.

We need a break from rain.  So far in 2019, nearly 30" of rain have fallen in Nashville.  That makes a surplus of nearly a foot!  On top of that, May is usually the wettest month with an average of 5.50".

The next couple of days, little in the way of active weather's expected.  Upstream in the Plains, the weather (at least for now) is serene.  Outbreaks of thunderstorms will occur there over the next couple of days, but until Thursday, what develops there will shift northeastward up into the northeast.

Look at our likelihood for rain moving forward.

Rain will return to the Mid State Thursday, potentially accompanied by strong-severe thunderstorms.  There's the possibility of another significant rain maker in the forecast this weekend, too. 

Watch Lisa Spencer's updated forecast on News4 at 4pm.  She'll get specific on that severe threat and will address the weekend, highlighting which parts stand the best chance of being the wettest.

DT

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

