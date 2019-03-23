Day Planner Today_Later.png

Today's weather will be about as good as it gets.  We're starting in the 30s and lowermost 40s for temperatures.  Areas of frost even formed overnight.

DMA TEMPS.png

Look at all that sunshine, as of 8am.

CAMERA.png

This afternoon, temperatures will climb nicely into the 60s for most.  Nashville should reach 67 degrees around 4pm.

COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD.png

Meanwhile, our next weather maker is approaching from the west.  That will bring more clouds and a few showers into the Mid State on Sunday. 

LYNX_GraphicsOnly.png

Much of Sunday will be dry.  The showers will be scattered and light, but there nevertheless so be sure to have an umbrella nearby.  There will also be some sunshine allowing temperatures to climb back into the 60s.

COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD2.png
COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD3.png
COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD4.png

Expect a few more showers on Monday, before drier weather takes over on Tuesday.

COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD5.png
FutCAST RPM12km SATRAD.png
FutCAST RPM12km SATRAD2.png
FutCAST RPM12km SATRAD3.png

Another big weather change will take place in about a week.  Be sure to watch my latest forecast on News4 Today at 9am for the full breakdown on that.

DT

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

