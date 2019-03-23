Today's weather will be about as good as it gets. We're starting in the 30s and lowermost 40s for temperatures. Areas of frost even formed overnight.
Look at all that sunshine, as of 8am.
This afternoon, temperatures will climb nicely into the 60s for most. Nashville should reach 67 degrees around 4pm.
Meanwhile, our next weather maker is approaching from the west. That will bring more clouds and a few showers into the Mid State on Sunday.
Much of Sunday will be dry. The showers will be scattered and light, but there nevertheless so be sure to have an umbrella nearby. There will also be some sunshine allowing temperatures to climb back into the 60s.
Expect a few more showers on Monday, before drier weather takes over on Tuesday.
Another big weather change will take place in about a week. Be sure to watch my latest forecast on News4 Today at 9am for the full breakdown on that.
