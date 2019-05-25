We've had highs in the 90s for the last four days and we expect at least another five before this heat breaks down.
Here's a look at today and tomorrow, which will almost be carbon copies of one another. A southwest breeze both afternoons will provide some occasional heat relief, but not much. There won't be any rain either day, so if your lawn or garden need a drink you'll have to do some watering.
Memorial Day looks even hotter! Highs on Monday will be in the low-mid 90s for most of the Mid State.
Please remember the tips below, which could make a big difference in the amount of fun you have outdoors this weekend. If you stay ahead of the heat, you'll be just fine. Lather on the sunscreen, too!
Our next best chance for rain arrives Thursday in the form of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall a handful of degrees then. Some of you reading this will pick up some badly needed ground water then too.
Watch Cody Murphy today at 5pm for a check on the high temperature records and whether we're expected to tie or surpass any of them in the days to come.
DT
