Happy Friday! After a wet start to our morning, rain showers are diminishing. We're left with cloudy skies over Nashville this afternoon, however, we'll see sunshine at times.
Today's high temperatures will not be as warm as we've been seeing this week. Highs will only reach the low 70s today in Nashville, upper 60s everywhere else.
Another round of rain tries to move in late tonight, but I think it will mainly stay in northern Alabama, with some of our southern counties getting a few showers. There could be some isolated showers Saturday morning, but if you have plans to attend one of the many 5K/marathons around town Saturday morning, you should be fine. Isolated showers become slightly more widespread by the afternoon... but they will remain hit-or-miss with some people staying dry all day. Highs will be in the low 70s again.
If you're heading downtown to watch the Preds playoff game, some light, very isolated showers are possible in the afternoon to evening time frame. If you run into rain, it won't last too long.
Strong-to-severe storms move in very early Sunday, mainly during the overnight hours when many of us are asleep. Here's the timeline on Futurecast:
The main threats are damaging wind gusts and hail, but the possibility of a tornado or two spinning up is not out of the question.
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Sunday so keep checking back on News4 for updates over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.