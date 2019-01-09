After a warm weekend, by January's standards, and a record warm day on Tuesday - we're back to reality across the Mid State.
In fact, we've dropped nearly 20-25° compared to Tuesday.
Overnight lows tonight will be the focus of this article as we're expected to dip down into the 20's.
Air temperatures will settle around the low 20's waking up Thursday morning but with a brisk north wind, Wind Chills will be in the teens.
This will make for a dangerously cold start to the day Thursday.
We'll still see plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon but it will do little to keep us warm.
Highs Thursday will ONLY climb to around 40°, some won't even make it out of the 30's. With a north wind still in place, winds chills will keep us feeling like the 30's all day long.
Expect another cold go of it Friday morning with teens & twenties to begin the day.
