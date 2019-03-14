Tornado WATCH posted for southern Kentucky until 4PM. Make sure you're connected to the 4WARN Weather Team for updates on additional watches to be issued later today.
Warm and very windy, gusting to 40 to 45 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect. No relief until later early Friday morning.
Most of the Mid sate is under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is a level three out of five. Damaging wind and a few tornadoes possible this afternoon and evening.
Showers and storms wind down through late evening. Winds weaken and it’ll be much calmer by Friday morning. Weekend weather looks great, with highs in the 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer and Cody Murphy will bring you updates on air and online as needed on News4. Make sure your phones are charged up and you have a way to receive weather alerts to your phone. Download the 4WARN Weather App. - Laura Bannon
