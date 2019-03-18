Cooler today with plenty of sunshine. Lighter wind as an added bonus!
The cold really settles in tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s.
Warming up for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a small shot at rain late Wednesday through early Thursday.
Rain amounts stay on the lighter side. At most a quarter of an inch in spots.
Drying out just in time for the weekend. Highs in the 70s. Next rain maker arrives Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned for updates.
