While the coldest air remains in the upper Midwest, we're still gearing up for the coldest night in Middle Tennessee this winter, tonight.
After sunset, temperatures will nose-dive back into the teens with Wind Chills in the low-teens.
Waking up Thursday morning, temperatures will start off in the single-digits and low teens for most.
The silver-lining to all of this will be that the wind won't be as gusty or directly out of the north.
We'll still have a Wind Chill Thursday morning but it won't be "as" bad because of the lighter winds. Can you tell I'm hunting for any good news with this cold!
We'll be much warmer, compared to previous days, Thursday afternoon with most areas climbing back to above-freezing.
A warm front will lift into the area Friday, bringing us even warm weather and a slight chance for rain in the morning.
The weekend looks great!
Highs continue to warm into the 50's Saturday and 60's for Sunday.
We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds both days with a few passing showers Sunday.
For a check of the 7-Day forecast click here.
