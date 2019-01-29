The coldest air of the season isn't here yet. It's quickly closing in though!
As of late this afternoon, temperatures were around freezing.
The wind chill was notably lower.
The bitter cold will be reinforced tonight thanks to another Arctic cold front. That'll come through with a band of clouds and a few snow showers and snow flurries. The most likely spot to get a dusting of snow is southern Kentucky.
Notice the wind chill as of 7am tomorrow, when the bitterly cold air is firmly in control.
Wednesday afternoon's wind chill won't be much better.
If you haven't closed your crawlspace vents, this is the time. Hopefully you've wrapped your outdoor faucets with a faucet cover. If not, you should. If you don't have a faucet cover, just a sweatshirt will work. Keep your pets cozy and indoors with you at all times, except for brief potty breaks. Check in with elderly friends, family members, neighbors, etc. to ensure their heat is fully functional as well.
Finally, if you don't have a car safety kit, this is the time to put one together.
Warmer air will finally begin to return late this week! Watch Lisa Spencer this evening for the latest on that, beginning today at 4pm.
DT
